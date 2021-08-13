AND THEN IT WAS WINTER

I’m not into Facebook but a friend sent this the other day and I just have to pass it on since Senior Citizens Day is fast approaching on Aug. 21. I tried to research this writing but no one seems to know who the author is but I’d guess it was a senior. Read it slowly. I first began scanning it until about the third sentence when I stopped and began reading it slower, thinking about every word. Even if you’re not a senior — yet, the article is very thought-provoking because winter will come eventually!

You know…time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years.

It seems like yesterday that I was young, just married and embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet, in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all the years went. I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then, and of all my hopes and dreams. But here it is …the winter of my life and it catches me by surprise. How did it get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my youth go?

I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those older people were years away from me and that winter was so far off that I could not fathom it or imagine fully what it would be like. But here it is! My friends are retired and getting grey. They move slower and I see an older person now. Some are in better and some worse shape than me. But I see the great change. Not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant. But like me their age is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we’d be.

Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day! And taking a nap is not a treat anymore, it’s mandatory! Cause if I don’t on my own free will, I just fall asleep where I sit.

And so now I enter into this new season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains, and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things that I wish I had done but never did. But at least I know that though the winter has come and I’m not sure how long it will last. This I know, that when it’s over on this earth, it’s not over. A new adventure will begin.

Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done, things I should have done, but indeed, there are many things I’m happy to have done. It’s all in a lifetime.

So, if you’re not in your winter yet, let me remind you that it will be here faster than you think. So, whatever you would like to accomplish in your life please do it quickly. Don’t put things off too long.

Life goes by quickly, So, do what you can today, as you can never be sure whether this is your winter or not. You have no promise that you will see all the seasons of your life, so live for today and say all the things that you want your loved ones to remember. And hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things that you have done for them in all the years past. Life is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after. Make it a fantastic one.

Live it well. Enjoy today. Do something fun. Be happy. Have a great day. Remember, it is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver. Live happy in this year and every year.

Lastly, consider the following:

Today is the oldest you’ve ever been, yet the youngest you’ll ever be so enjoy this day while it lasts

Your kids are becoming you

Going out is good, coming home is better

You forget names, but it’s okay because other people forgot they even knew you

You realize you’re never going to be really good at anything

The things you used to care to do you no longer can do, but you really do care that you don’t care to do them anymore

You sleep better on a lounge chair with the TV blaring than in a bed; it’s called “pre-sleep”

You miss the days when everything worked with just an “on” and “off” switch

You tend to use more four-letter words … “what?” … “when?”

Now that you can afford expensive jewelry, it’s not safe to wear it anywhere

You notice everything they sell in stores is “sleeveless”

What used to be freckles are now liver spots

Everyone whispersYou have three sizes of cloths in your closet, two of which you will never wear

It’s not what you gather but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived

But “old” is good in some things: old songs, old movies and best of all, old friends

