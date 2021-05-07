TRACTOR & CAR PARADE HELD TO COMBAT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the annual Walk MS held at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana every year will not be happening. So instead, Wyss Farms Enterprises has proudly decided to host a special MS Tractor and Car Parade on Saturday, May 15 to raise awareness and support “Cori’s Team.” The special event will begin at 10 AM outside on the family farm of Andy and Pat Wyss at 1725 W Yoder Road bringing together a community of passionate people to connect and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis. At 10:30 AM, the parade will begin the 4-mile route down the Yoder Road and travel to the Hi Ho Again Restaurant for lunch, a clown, a magician and, of course, tractors and cars. A $5 lunch will be available with $1 of each lunch being donated to the MS Society.

Andy and Pat Wyss’s daughter-in-law, Cori Wyss, has lived with the disabling effects of Multiple Sclerosis since she was 20 years old. She was diagnosed on her mom’s birthday. Having MS has not slowed her down. Cori, married to Don Wyss, is the proud mother of two. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business and works full time for SCAN in downtown Fort Wayne. She is a representative on the joint IN, KY, TN Board of the National MS Society and is the Director of the Community Engagement Council in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. Cori also ran a highly successful Golf Outing to support MS fundraising efforts the past two years. Cori has become a mentor for others who struggle with the MS.

You may show your support for Cori by making a tax-deductible donation. The money raised will help drive groundbreaking research, provide life-changing programs, and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most.

When Walk MS began in 1988, there were no disease-modifying therapies – medications that help manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Today there are 16 disease-modifying therapies. Through donations, Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion to make incredible breakthroughs like this a reality for the over 1-million Americans living with MS.

To make a donation, visit the Walk MS Fort Wayne website online and select Cori’s Team.

www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate

Contact Pat Wyss, Team Captain of Cori’s Team (260) 740-2296 for more information