POWERFUL TRUE STORY INSPIRES OTHERS TO SEEK ADVENTURE

Brittany Moser’s short life was not defined by how she died, but rather, by how she lived each day to the fullest and the profound impact she had on those around her. Brittany died from a rare condition, Addison’s disease, in 2017 at the age of 32. She had been a happy-go-lucky flight attendant, soaring high above reality, when her diagnosis suddenly brought her down to earth.

Rather than buckle under the weight of fear, she chose to be fearless and embarked upon the adventure of a lifetime with her best friend — her father. Free and Fearless: The Amazing Impact of One Precious Life is Brittany’s unforgettable story as told by her father, Philip Moser.

“This book is not about the grief of losing a child, but about making the most out of what we are given and living our lives positively and not out of fear,” Moser writes. “Brittany inspired me, an ordinary farm boy, to explore life, to climb mountains and to write a book.”

Free and Fearless is an honest, poignant account of Brittany’s legacy and the ripple effect that her outlook on life had on everyone who knew her. Philip hopes that by hearing her story, readers will be inspired by Brittany’s contagious spirit and unwavering desire for new adventures and experiences — even in the shadow of an incurable illness.

Among Brittany’s valuable life lessons that Philip shares with readers are:

How precious life is and how we can affect the people around us; How an open mind and a positive attitude can inspire us to do things we never thought possible; How to move out of our comfort zones and into a challenging existence that can turn each day into an exciting gift to be explored; How to not let fear control us, and to use our abilities to seek unique, positive and inspiring adventures; To embrace change as a natural part of life; And finally, that we won’t be remembered by our things or our savings accounts, but by how we made other people feel.



“I want to share the same inspiration that I received for 32 years,” Philip added. “In the end, love truly does conquer all, and Brittany wanted us to know that.”

Author Philip Moser grew up on a farm in Angola, Indiana. After high school, he began working in different aspects of the grocery business, a career that continues to this day. He and his wife, Marilyn Wells, raised two incredible daughters, Camille and Brittany.

A portion from the sale of each book will be donated to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation.

