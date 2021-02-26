LOOKING TO START A COMMUNITY GARDEN?

Abel’s Offering, a program of Associated Churches, is dedicated to improving food security in Northeast Indiana through community gardening. Creating space for community gardens can be a blessing for several reasons. For the individual they create opportunities for recreation, exercise, spiritual growth, and personal development that might not exist otherwise. For the areas they serve, they are a catalyst for developing community by stimulating social interaction, encouraging self-reliance, beautifying neighborhoods, producing nutritious food, reducing family food budgets, and conserving resources. Additionally, gardeners contributing their “First Fruits” directly to food pantries provides healthier options for the malnourished.

GRANT PARAMETERS: This is a matching grant of up to $2000. You bring in-kind resources of whatever you believe are assets and/or possible funds and we will match that offering with grant funds and technical support to expand or create your community garden.

ELIGIBILITY: The grant is open to any groups in Allen County who want to do something great to bring people together in their neighborhood through gardening. Churches, early childhood development centers, and 501(c)3 organizations who are already headed down this path but need help with resources are especially encouraged to apply. Applicants must apply as a group of stakeholders; individual applicants will not be accepted.

HOW TO APPLY: Send a one-page application letter by March 26th, 2021 that includes:

Who – Tell us about your organization or group and the contact person for this project.

What – Describe the mission and/or vision for this garden.

Why – Are there specific issues in your neighborhood or community you are trying to address?

Where – List the address (or neighborhood if the location is to be determined) with site details.

List possible assets you can provide to be matched. Garden details- size, water source, etc. This may help in the initial review but will be discussed in greater detail with applicants that advance to the next step in the process.

SEND APPLICATION LETTER:

MAIL to Associated Churches, Abel’s Offering, 602 E. Wayne St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802 or

EMAIL to Jared@associatedchurches.org

The selection committee will notify advancing applicants by April 9th, 2021 with a meeting request to discuss their projects in more detail. The grant winner(s) will be announced and awarded soon after.