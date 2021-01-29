FORT WAYNE UNITED INSPIRES CITIZENS TO JOIN THE UNITED FRONT

Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with Mayor Tom Henry and collaborating organizations, announced the release of a promotional video created to inspire Fort Wayne residents to join the United Front initiative by building awareness about shared humanity and the goal of United Front. The video can be viewed at www.unitedfrontinitiative.com

The goal of the United Front Initiative is to bring the community of Fort Wayne together to attain racial healing, equity, education, and organizational transformation by developing shared knowledge and understanding around various topics related to diversity and inclusion.

Organizations and individuals are invited to participate in upcoming 2021 educational sessions in order to empower them with the ability to value diversity, assess their environments, and implement interventions that will enhance their inclusive cultures, motivating people to work together toward community shared goals. Those interested may register at www.unitedfrontinitiative.com

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.