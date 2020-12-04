CITIZENS SQUARE CLOSED TO PUBLIC

Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and to help ensure the safety of the community, Mayor Tom Henry announced Citizens Square closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Current plans call for the building to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The decision was made in consultation with the Allen County Department of Health.

In addition, a number of other City of Fort Wayne-owned buildings are closed to the public beginning November 23 until January 19, 2021. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, and youth centers. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will remain open. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility will operate under restricted access.

The City of Fort Wayne’s divisions and departments stand ready to respond to any emergencies. Public safety (police/fire/animal care and control), water filtration plant operation, water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation, water and sewer maintenance field operations, street department functions, garbage and recycling collection, leaf collection, Neighborhood Code Compliance, and finance are leading examples of critical areas of service that are operating at full capacity to serve the public and those services will continue. In addition, 911 services and the City’s 311 Call Center will continue to operate. Neighborhood Code Compliance has suspended all hearings while Citizens Square is closed. Parking Enforcement hearings are also suspended. All other city departments and employees will be working remotely.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link on the homepage contains health information about COVID-19, what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance, and how the public can continue to conduct business with City government while Citizens Square is closed.

Local governmental bodies plan for worst case scenarios on a regular basis. The City of Fort Wayne continues to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities. The public should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in public settings.