PEARL HARBOR DAY REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY ON DEC. 7
The Army Navy Union #57, the Allen County Council of Veterans and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. This will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The public is welcome to attend and honor the men and women who were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Guests attending the ceremony can enter the Memorial Coliseum parking lot at the entrances closest to the Veteran’s Plaza located at Coliseum Boulevard or Parnell Avenue.
For more information about the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony, contact Sue Balsamo at (260) 705-9901 or via email at pbsb6920@yahoo.com.
The Waynedale News Staff
