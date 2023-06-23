Philharmonic Announces 2023 Summer Series

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic recently announced the concert line-up for the 2023 Summer Series, bringing you exciting performances at venues throughout Northeast Indiana this summer. Highlights include the return of Patriotic Pops, plus Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert at Foellinger Theatre and “Never Break the Chain” – The Music of Fleetwood Mac at Sweetwater Pavilion.

Patriotic Pops returns to Northeast Indiana starting June 25, 2023. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will bring a total of six performances to venues across Northeast Indiana in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Admission is free, and ticket reservations are not required. Venues include Oakwood Resort (June 25, 2023 in Kosciusko County), Pokagon State Park (June 29, 2023 in Steuben County – $7 park entrance fee applies), DeKalb Outdoor Theater (June 30, 2023 in DeKalb County), Parkview Field (July 1, 2023 in Allen County), Madison Street Plaza (July 3 in Adams County), and Bixler State Park (July 4, 2023 in Noble County). Fireworks will be presented at 10 pm at the July 1 and 4 performances.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert brings the fifth episode of the Star Wars saga to Foellinger Theatre on September 16, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Experience it all projected on the big screen as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic performs iconic composer John Williams’ epic score live! The performance will be conducted by Chia-Hsuan Lin. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Never Break the Chain” – The Music of Fleetwood Mac will deliver the perfect blend of high-energy classic rock and the lush sounds of the orchestra as Peter Brennan’s Jeans ‘n Classics performs with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. This one-of-a-kind concert experience covers over 50 years of chart-topping hits such as “Dreams” and “The Chain.” The performance takes place on September 23, 2023, at 7:30 pm at Sweetwater Pavilion.

