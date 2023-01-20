Lions Send Support To Honduras

On December 30, four volunteers loaded a shipping container from a Bluffton warehouse dock, measuring 40 feet long and 8 feet wide, bound for the Comayagua, Honduras Lions Club. Doctor Eric Purdy, a noted Indiana optical surgeon and a member of the Bluffton Lions Club, along with Honduras Lions Club member Rolando Yuja, a team of surgeons, and their staff and students from Augusta, Georgia, gathered donated medical equipment and supplies over many months.

Rolando Yuja of the Honduras Lions & Jim Brockmann of the Heritage Lions Club loaded 7,000 eyeglasses. They will be shipped to missions in Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and other countries that lack the resources to manufacture these necessary items.

Included in the shipment are 8 donated surgical microscopes, 5 cataract phacoemulsification machines, an Alcon Accurus posterior vitrectomy unit, an autoclave, a YAG laser, 5 OR patient carts, several storage cabinets, 30,000 pairs of glasses for the El Salvador Lions Club, 40 boxes of Alcon eye surgery mission supplies for Dr. Purdy’s February mission, donated orthopedic surgery instruments, 4 complete dental office suites, and much more.

The microscopes and surgical chairs were donated by hospitals updating their equipment. The dental equipment was donated by dentists who retired and dissolved their practices. Changing Footprints of Northern Indiana provided 1,651 pairs of gently used shoes, without charge, for victims of flooding in the area.

The packed container is on its way to Chicago and will then travel to New York by rail. From there it is loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Honduras, arriving on February 14th.

The Lions Clubs of Bluffton and Honduras wish to thank all the eye and dental clinics, hospitals in Indiana, Ohio, and Georgia, and the ophthalmic companies for providing supplies and equipment for these mission projects. Thanks are also due the Lions clubs in Indiana for gathering the eyeglasses, Dr. Purdy for his willingness to provide much needed eye surgeries for the poor, Changing Footprints for the year-round effort to collect used shoes, and the hospitals of Comayagua, Honduras and El Salvador.