YMCA Camp Potawotami Golf Tournament Raises Over $31,000￼

The 31st annual YMCA Camp Potawotami golf tournament raised more than $31,000 to benefit YMCA Camp Potawotami, the official summer camp of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. The outing, held on September 1st at Pine Valley, featured Premiere Sponsors Ove W. Jorgensen Foundation, Lawrence Construction, Primary Engineering, Source One Solutions and Indiana Signworks. The day was full of sunshine, fellowship and fun while golfers learned how their participation would benefit YMCA Camp Potawotami.

Premiere Sponsor of the event, The Ove W. Jorgensen Foundation. (l-r) Russ Collins, Ron Carboni, Nick Stevens & Jay Jorgensen.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the construction of a new high ropes course. This new course is more accessible, allows more campers to climb at one time, and has elements for both youth and teen campers. “YMCA Camp Potawotami gives campers the opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence and make lasting friendships. We do this through intentional programming focused on a sense of accomplishment and belonging while also teaching positive character traits” said Karen Kasprzak, Executive Director. “I am grateful to the sponsors and teams who participated. Participating in this Golf Outing demonstrates a great commitment to the children in our community,” she added.

Located in Lagrange County 40 miles north of Fort Wayne, camp sits along the shores of Blackman Lake on 210 acres of woodlands, meadows, wetlands and hiking trails. Camp is accredited by the American Camp Association and licensed by the State of Indiana.

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For over 160 years, the YMCA has been committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living & social responsibility. In 2020, the Y served more than 114,000 people across Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties through eight membership facilities, and three youth serving branches, YMCA Youth Service Bureau, YMCA Child Care Services and YMCA Camp Potawotami. Visit www.fwymca.org or email HereForYou@fwymca.org to learn more.