Enjoying The Fall Season ~ Voice Of The Township

In looking for some enjoyable and inexpensive activities for our clients and their families, this time of year offers some great opportunities for everyone. We say, “Spend time enjoying the fall color changes right here in northern Indiana!” You may have noticed that not only do the trees change to some beautiful reds and golds, but the angle of the sunlight shifts at this time of year giving us fresh color tones and different shadow patterns, all for our viewing pleasure. Not only is nature entertaining, but studies show that spending time in it is good for us, both mentally and physically.

There are lots of opportunities to get to nature locally through Fort Wayne’s great park system. (Check out the end of summer roses at Lakeside Park, for example. It’s on the bus line.) And of course our city and county trail system continues to expand, particularly in the Waynedale area, offering biking, running or walking with a stroller through the great outdoors.

Another favorite spot for viewing the fall changes, involving a little bit of driving, is the Salomonie Reservoir. The name Salamonie is derived from the Miami Indian word osahmonee, which means yellow paint. It is said that the Native Americans made yellow paint from the bloodroot plant which grew along the Salamonie River.

September is temperature-friendly for human beings, ranging from around 55 to 75 degrees. The weather is usually pleasant, letting us use less energy to stay comfortable at home. There may be some lingering summer cooling bills to pay, but as the temperature drops with the arrival of fall, there aren’t such high electric bills to pay.

And while we’re on the subject, we’d like to suggest that everyone stay current in paying their utility bills. It is very important for clients to request assistance in a timely manner, before their utilities are disconnected or scheduled for shutoff. When utilities are shut off, sometimes the entire bill and an additional deposit must be paid before the utility company will turn them back on. Securing payment for a deposit can be difficult for many of our clients.

To include a little more nature in our environment, houseplants are great for purifying your indoor air. Plants are indispensable to human life. They convert the carbon dioxide we exhale into fresh oxygen, and they can also remove toxins from the air we breathe. Some scientists say houseplants are effective natural air purifiers. Having plants in your home provides a teaching opportunity for children to learn about plant growth and behavior. Kids who care for plants learn about responsibility and gain appreciation of living things.

Finally, our September Employee Spotlight winner has been Breanna Tolbert. Having worked at the township for just over a year, Breanna has shown herself to be a natural people-person. Before joining our staff, she worked as a certified pharmacy technician and as a licensed beautician. She has been a volunteer hairdresser for people experiencing homelessness, and in her free time, she loves to read. Breanna is a trained WTTO investigator, but she is such a skilled and pleasant receptionist that she spends most of her time working at our front desk. When asked what she likes about her job, Breanna says it’s the diversity of the people here and the respect her co-workers show toward one another. Thanks for the good work, and congratulations Breanna!