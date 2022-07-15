Learn Something New @ Art05

This month, two of the Art05 resident artists will be conducting classes as part of the monthly 3rd Saturday Open Studio event. Classes start at 11am and cost $20 per person. No pre-registration is required, but class sizes are limited. So, get there early!

• Paul Raiman from Pere Photography will offer a basic class using a DSLR camera. He will be assisting students in setting up an in-studio object, lighting, composing and shooting. Then the image will be printed and taken home! [Limit 10 students]

• John C. Kelty, one of the area’s most talented and well-known watercolorists, will share his special techniques for superb watercolor paintings every time!

All materials supplied. [Limit 12 students]

Upcoming Open Studio Dates: Third Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm

• August 20th • September 17th • November 10th • December 17th • October 15th & 16th is the Falling for Art Studio Tour

Art05 Studios are located at: Reclaimed Fort Wayne • 1514 St. Joseph Blvd • Fort Wayne IN 46805 Spaces available: Contact Teri.Art05@gmail.com