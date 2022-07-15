Friday, July 22, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Original Leisure & Entertainment 

Learn Something New @ Art05

The Waynedale News Staff

This month, two of the Art05 resident artists will be conducting classes as part of the monthly 3rd Saturday Open Studio event. Classes start at 11am and cost $20 per person. No pre-registration is required, but class sizes are limited. So, get there early!

• Paul Raiman from Pere Photography will offer a basic class using a DSLR camera. He will be assisting students in setting up an in-studio object, lighting, composing and shooting. Then the image will be printed and taken home! [Limit 10 students]

• John C. Kelty, one of the area’s most talented and well-known watercolorists, will share his special techniques for superb watercolor paintings every time!
All materials supplied. [Limit 12 students]

Upcoming Open Studio Dates: Third Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm
• August 20th • September 17th • November 10th • December 17th • October 15th & 16th is the Falling for Art Studio Tour

Art05 Studios are located at: Reclaimed Fort Wayne • 1514 St. Joseph Blvd • Fort Wayne IN 46805 Spaces available: Contact Teri.Art05@gmail.com

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff