Learn Something New @ Art05
This month, two of the Art05 resident artists will be conducting classes as part of the monthly 3rd Saturday Open Studio event. Classes start at 11am and cost $20 per person. No pre-registration is required, but class sizes are limited. So, get there early!
• Paul Raiman from Pere Photography will offer a basic class using a DSLR camera. He will be assisting students in setting up an in-studio object, lighting, composing and shooting. Then the image will be printed and taken home! [Limit 10 students]
• John C. Kelty, one of the area’s most talented and well-known watercolorists, will share his special techniques for superb watercolor paintings every time!
All materials supplied. [Limit 12 students]
Upcoming Open Studio Dates: Third Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm
• August 20th • September 17th • November 10th • December 17th • October 15th & 16th is the Falling for Art Studio Tour
Art05 Studios are located at: Reclaimed Fort Wayne • 1514 St. Joseph Blvd • Fort Wayne IN 46805 Spaces available: Contact Teri.Art05@gmail.com
- WUMC Serves Up A Free Concert & Root Beer Floats - July 15, 2022
- July 15, 2022 – Local Ads - July 15, 2022
- ‘HEAL Markets’ Kick Off This Week In Food Desert Locations - July 15, 2022