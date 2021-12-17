The First Downton Abbey Movie To Premiere On Christmas Day

In an update to our program schedule for this holiday season, PBS Fort Wayne is proud to announce that this Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home—to Masterpiece.

The first Downton Abbey movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama, will air on Masterpiece on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, beginning at 7:00pm on PBS Fort Wayne.

Immediately following this broadcast will be the perennial PBS favorite, the Call The Midwife 2021 Christmas Special, scheduled to begin directly after the special movie presentation of Downton Abbey.

The movie version of Downton Abbey is also scheduled to repeat on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00pm, following the premiere of Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant on PBS.

Both airings on PBS and PBS Fort Wayne will be broadcast exclusives and not available for streaming.

“We are so happy to offer our viewers the chance to spend the holidays with the Crawleys,” said MASTERPIECE Executive producer Susanne Simpson. “For Downton Abbey fans, this movie is the perfect treat everyone can enjoy.”

“PBS is proud to have been the home of Downton Abbey on Masterpiece for six incredible award-winning seasons,” said Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Scheduling at PBS. “Since its debut in 2011, Downton Abbey has been a runaway hit with fans, and we are thrilled to welcome the Crawley family back to PBS.”

Billed as a grand motion picture event when it opened in theaters in 2019, the first Downton Abbey movie follows the beloved Crawley family and their intrepid staff as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. The momentous occasion will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Starring the original ensemble cast, including: Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Douglas Reith and Penelope Wilton, the Downton Abbey movie was the highest-grossing domestic film in Focus Features’ history. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes, who produced alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, the movie was lauded by press as “an immensely satisfying reunion” (Collider) and “devilishly difficult to resist” (Los Angeles Times). Guest stars also include Stephen Campbell-Moore, Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James.

PBS Fort Wayne is the northeast Indiana region’s only locally owned and operated full power television service and only public television resource. PBS Fort Wayne broadcasts five channels, 24 hours a day: Our main channel on 39.1; PBS Kids on channel 39.2; Create TV on channel 39.3; Explore on channel 39.4 (local and Indiana-centric programs international news, public affairs, and the best of public television documentaries) and PBS Fort Wayne WX on channel 39.5, providing National Weather Service Doppler weather radar, weather warnings and National Weather Service audio.