BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS & FAIRFIELD NEIGHBORHOOD PAINT FIRE HYDRANTS

The City Utilities Water Maintenance and Services Department, the Ambassadors Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Fairfield Neighborhood Association teamed up to paint fire hydrants in and around Hoagland Avenue on Saturday, July 31 at 9 AM. The Ambassadors Club and the Fairfield Neighborhood Association worked with City Utilities Water Maintenance and Services Department. The city program provides the paint and necessary tools and brushes, and pays neighborhood associations $5.00 for each hydrant painted. The city oversees 11,699 fire hydrants.

Associations interested in participating in the program should contact City Utilities Water Maintenance and Service Department at 427-6123.

Chris Wallace and Jasmine Jennings of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne oversee the Ambassadors Club program.