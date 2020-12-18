SCAMS TARGETING CUSTOMERS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Scams are not unique to I&M, nor have they gone away with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic or the holiday season. Scams have been reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies. Some scam calls and scam emails have been reported to I&M.

The scams often vary, but often work like this:

Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.

Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.

Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.

The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

I&M employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment. I&M does NOT disconnect service without prior written warning. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.