SCAMS TARGETING CUSTOMERS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON
Scams are not unique to I&M, nor have they gone away with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic or the holiday season. Scams have been reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies. Some scam calls and scam emails have been reported to I&M.
The scams often vary, but often work like this:
- Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.
- The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.
- Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.
- Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.
- The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.
- I&M employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment. I&M does NOT disconnect service without prior written warning. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.
