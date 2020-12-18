HOUSING VOUCHERS OFFER YOUTH PATHWAY TO AVOID HOMELESSNESS

Fort Wayne Housing Authority, The Villages of Indiana, Inc., and the Indiana Department of Child Services have partnered to support the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative. Since the initiative was launched in June of 2019, 26 states have received FYI funding, equating to nearly 1000 individual vouchers, totaling nearly $6.0 million in funds to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in, or have recently left, the foster care system without a home to go to.

“Through this MOU, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority joins others across the nation in ensuring that youth in the foster care system, who have already endured incredibly difficult circumstances, can more seamlessly transition into independent living,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative provides housing assistance and supportive services to young people with a child welfare history who are at-risk-of or experiencing homelessness. All youth who enter the program will be offered various supportive services and case management by The Villages of Indiana, Inc., for a period of up to 36 months while receiving rental assistance through the initiative. Participants will also receive services including basic life skills, counseling on compliance with rental lease requirements, job preparation, education and career advancement counseling.

“We are very proud of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s accomplishments to date,” indicated HUD Indiana Field Office Director Kimberly Wize. “Their innovative spirit makes them only the second housing authority across the state of Indiana taking proactive measures to ensure that one of our most vulnerable populations are not falling through the cracks and into homelessness as they exit foster care.”

“HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative expands FWHA’s programming to assist young adults as they transition from foster care. I am delighted FWHA will play a significant role in providing stable housing and access to self-sufficiency programs to FYI participants,” stated FWHA Vice President of Operations, Tiffany A. Gonzalez.

“Fort Wayne Housing Authority remains steadfast in our commitment to provide housing opportunities and pathways towards self-sufficiency for all,” stated CEO/executive director George Guy. “Young adults aging out of foster care are four times more likely to experience homelessness than their counterparts. Our involvement in the FYI Initiative in partnership with The Villages and Indiana DCS will ensure our participants develop life skills that will prepare them for long-term success,” he added.

To learn more about the FYI initiative and all Fort Wayne Housing Authority programs visit www.fwha.org