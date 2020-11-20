MIKE’S CARWASH RAISES $26,000 FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

Over a three-day period, October 22-24, Mike’s Carwash raised more than $26,000 through its 11th annual “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraiser.

Normally a one-day event, Mike’s decided to extend the promotion to three days because of the threat of poor weather. Throughout the weekend, all 28 Mike’s locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky donated half the proceeds from every Ultimate and Works wash sold to youth mentoring programs across seven local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters, raising more than $117,000 overall.

“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful we are to our incredible customers for making this the best Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser ever,” said Mike Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash. “Get a Wash, Give a Future has always been close to our hearts, which is why we added two extra days when we saw rain in the forecast. And our customers responded with a truly special outpouring of love and support for a wonderful organization.”

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs. They are proof that caring role models really do make a difference. According to national research, Little Brothers and Sisters are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. The company is known for its state-of-the-art carwash technology, friendly customer service, and its dedication to the communities it serves. Mike’s has locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Jeffersonville and Mishawaka, IN., Cincinnati and Dayton, OH., and Florence, KY.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit organization that serves children in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties in Indiana. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to help children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one relationships with measureable impact. To learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer, visit www.BBBSNEI.org.