20TH COATS FOR KIDS KICKS OFF

November 7th marked the start of the 2020 COATS FOR KIDS Campaign sponsored by the Volunteer Center. Guest of Honor, Mayor Tom Henry, kicked off the campaign by distributing coats to the children at MLK Montessori School, 6001 South Anthony Blvd. on Thursday November 12th at 10 a.m.

This is the 21st year for COATS FOR KIDS, traditionally providing more than 5,500 warm winter coats to local underserved children. To date, over 66,000 coats have been delivered to over 100 area schools and social service agencies in the area.

Beginning Saturday, November 7th, donations of new or gently used winter coats (Children’s Size 7 & above through adult sizes) are being collected at partner locations including Peerless Cleaners, Sweetwater, YMCA, Dollar General, Darlington Holiday Warehouse and Parkview Ortho Hospital. Collections will continue through Sunday, November 29.

Volunteer Center’s Executive Director, Ani Etter states, “COVID-19 has brought new economic challenges to many families in our community, with 26% of children age 18 and under living in poverty in Allen County. We live in a generous and giving community that has always supported this initiative to assist us in helping children in need.”

Cash donations are greatly appreciated and will contribute to the purchase of additional coats that are always needed. $25 will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in hardship. Secure online donations are accepted at www.volunteerfortwayne.org

Fort Wayne Firefighters, Volunteer Center community volunteers and YMCA team members will deliver the coats to schools and social service agencies during the first week of December.