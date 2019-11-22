THE STORY OF THANKSGIVING (Poem)

We remember the first Thanksgiving Day

Started by the pilgrims so far away

In Europe, they faced discrimination

Because of their religious orientation

They decided to move in their desperate hour

They boarded a ship called the Mayflower

Over the waves of the Atlantic sea

They looked for a land where they could be free

They were driven off course from their destination

But Plymouth Rock become their salvation

They built homes and farms in this new land

For their rights, they took their stand

The pilgrims struggled in bad weather

But their faith held them together

Half of them died in that first year

Starvation and fear left survivors in fear

Their crops failed but they remained strong

They had found a place where they could belong

They grew enough corn to survive

And saw tomorrow as a time to thrive

Their early leader was William Bradford

He favored a time to thank the Lord

The Pilgrims had a harvest fest

To celebrate surviving their grueling test

In 1621, over three days

They gave thanks and praise

The men hunted ducks, turkey, and geese

Also, clams, fish, and plums added to the feast

Women cooked cornbread over the fires

And meats were roasted on the pyres

Ninety Indians were also there

For the dinner, they brought five deer

After eating, there were many things to do

They enjoyed games and a military review

The Pilgrims are remembered by we, the living

We honor their memory each Thanksgiving

