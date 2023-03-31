Spring Cleanup Of Leaves

Beginning April 3, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department will collect brown biodegradable paper leaf/lawn/garden bags placed by the curb. Only leaves should be placed in the bags, not dirt, sand, or heavy wood. Residents are asked to call 311 after they have filled and placed the bags at the curb. The bags will then be collected within two business days. Biodegradable bags placed in alleys will not be collected.

The collection period will run through April 14. These dates may be subject to change due to weather.