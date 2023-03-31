Thursday, April 20, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

The Great Outdoors 

Spring Cleanup Of Leaves

The Waynedale News Staff

Beginning April 3, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department will collect brown biodegradable paper leaf/lawn/garden bags placed by the curb. Only leaves should be placed in the bags, not dirt, sand, or heavy wood. Residents are asked to call 311 after they have filled and placed the bags at the curb. The bags will then be collected within two business days. Biodegradable bags placed in alleys will not be collected.

The collection period will run through April 14. These dates may be subject to change due to weather.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share1

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff