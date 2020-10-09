Your ENERGY EFFICIENCY CHECKLIST AS FALL SETS IN

With fall upon us and more people working and completing virtual learning from home, NIPSCO is sharing seasonal tips to assist customers in conserving energy and saving money as temperatures drop.

Windows – If necessary, install storm windows over windows with only single panes. A removable glass frame can be installed over an existing window.

Insulation – Insulation helps prevent heat loss as well as heat gain in a home. The simplest and most cost efficient way to reduce energy loss is to seal all window and door gaps with rope caulk or foam insulation tape. Proper insulation could save up to 20 percent on your home’s heating and cooling costs. Insulating your heating ducts and hot water pipes is also important as 20 to 30 percent of the air moving through your duct system is lost due to leaks. Insulating your hot water pipes reduces heat loss by raising the water temperature two to four degrees hotter than uninsulated pipes.

Furnace maintenance – Have your furnace checked by a qualified professional now before heating season begins and remember to replace or clean filters often throughout the year as dirty filters can block proper air flow, causing your furnace to have to work harder by using more energy.

Electronics – Chargers use energy when plugged in, even if nothing is being charged. Remember to shut off computers, tablets, or laptops when not in use. Using a power strip will help save energy as the power strip can be turned off, ensuring you are not draining energy unnecessarily. If you must leave your computer on, shut off the monitor as screensavers save screens, not energy.

Lighting – Replace incandescent light bulbs (both indoors and outdoors) with Energy Star certified LED bulbs that last on average 25 times longer and use 80 percent less electricity. They may initially cost a little more, but are worth the investment to help save energy costs in the long term. “We have several energy saving programs and tools that customers can utilize, including our HomeLife Energy Efficiency Calculator, a no-cost personalized assessment customers can easily do online,” said Ryan Tedeschi, Manager, Demand Side Management Programs.

Customers who utilize NIPSCO’s HomeLife Energy Efficiency Calculator will receive a custom energy efficiency report. Upon completion of the online questionnaire, qualified customers will also receive a free energy savings kit that may include LED bulbs, sink faucet aerators, a furnace filter whistle and more sent to their homes. For more information on NIPSCO’s energy efficiency programs and additional tips, visit NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 835,000 natural gas and 473,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) seven regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 4 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.