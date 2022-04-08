The Embassy is pleased to announce that the seventh season of Summer Nights at the Embassy will begin Wednesday, June 1 and continue for 16 weeks, wrapping up on September 14. Every Wednesday the event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., with performers playing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this year. The presenting sponsors for this series are Sweetwater and the Surack Family Foundation.

Summer Nights continues the tradition of highlighting and celebrating local musicians and performers in the Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom. Local food vendors join each event for the entire series. A cash bar and concessions are available as well. (Specific food partners will be announced at a later date.) A favorite feature is access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can enjoy beautiful weather and see Fort Wayne from a spectacular vantage point while enjoying a drink, food or conversation with friends.

Flex passes will be available again. These passes are exchanged for tickets to specific shows. Flex passes will go on sale for Embassy members and the general public on Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Member flex passes will cost $25 (eight tickets for the price of five). Flex passes for the general public will cost $15 (four tickets for the price of three). Buying multiple flex passes is allowed.

Individual tickets for all events in this series will go on sale on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Pricing will remain the same as it has been in previous seasons. All individual tickets will cost only $5 (plus any applicable ticketing fees). Tickets will be available at the STAR Bank box office (260.424.5665) or through www.ticketmaster.com and www.fwembassytheatre.org.

Up-to-date information about Summer Nights can be found here: fwembassytheatre.org/2022-summer-nights/

Activities at the Embassy are made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Arts Commission.

Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater. Originally known as the Emboyd, with the adjoining seven-story Indiana Hotel, the majestic movie palace and vaudeville theater introduced Indiana to the biggest stars of stage and screen. Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Combining the beauty of a bygone era with the energy and diversity of today’s performers, the Embassy is the showplace of Northern Indiana. Many choose to host events and weddings at the Embassy, as it offers flexibility and a unique event experience in an iconic piece of Fort Wayne history. Visit www.fwembassytheatre.org for more information.